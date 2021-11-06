'Sidhu is spreading misinformation': Punjab advocate general APS Deol

-
ALSO READ
Bihar, Chhattisgarh extend lockdowns; Covid curfew to continue in Andhra
Harish Rawat to visit Chandigarh next week amid power tussle in Punjab
Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister
UK lawmakers seek to reverse government's contentious foreign aid cut
Punjab CM Channi urges PM Modi not to delay paddy procurement
-
Punjab Advocate General A P S Deol on Saturday attacked Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, accusing him of obstructing the functioning of the state government and his office as well as "spreading misinformation to gain political advantage".
Deol's remarks came a day after Sidhu withdrew his resignation as Punjab Congress chief but declared that he will not re-assume charge till Deol is removed as AG and a panel set up for the appointment of the new director general of police (DGP).
Sidhu had resigned from the post on September 28.
In a statement, Deol said Sidhu's "repeated utterances seek to derail the earnest efforts of the state government to ensure justice in the drugs matter and the sacrilege cases".
"Navjot Singh Sidhu is obstructing the functioning of the government and the office of the advocate general," he alleged.
"Navjot Singh Sidhu is spreading misinformation to gain political advantage over his political colleagues.
"There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of the Congress party in view of coming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain by politicking the constitutional office of the Advocate General of Punjab," he added.
Sidhu, the Amritsar East MLA, has been opposing Deol's appointment as the state AG and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota's as DGP. Both Deol and Sahota are considered Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's choices.
Last month, Sidhu had said that the Congress would have "no face" if the AG and DGP were not removed.
Deol had represented former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in cases related to the 2015 sacrilege incidents and police firing on protesters, while Sahota was the head of the special investigation team formed by the previous SAD-BJP government to probe the sacrilege incidents.
Deol had replaced Atul Nanda, who had stepped down in September following the resignation of Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister.
Early this week, there were reports that Deol had offered to resign as AG. However, the senior advocate refuted the reports.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU