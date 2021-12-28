Aim is to bring back BJP in power in 2023, says Karnataka CM

-
ALSO READ
UK opens new post-study work visa route for international students
UK scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated Britons in boost for airlines
Lekhi, Singh take charge as MoS in MEA; Jaishankar now has 3 deputies
EAM Jaishankar to hold talks with Lavrov, discuss major issues
EAM speaks to German counterpart on evacuation challenges in Afghanistan
-
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that his aim is to bring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) back in power in the state in the 2023 assembly polls in the state.
He was talking to media persons responding to BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy statement saying that the Chief Minister should take rest.
"I have energy to work tirelessly and have resolved to work at least 15 hours a day. Bringing back BJP back to power in the 2023 elections is my aim. Preparations will be on in this regard," said Bommai to media.
The two-day BJP State Executive Committee meeting is being held in Hubballi on Tuesday and Wednesday. It would have deliberations on issues related to party organisation and political developments. A few significant decisions would be taken. BJP National General Secretary, in charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh and the State President Nalin Kumar Kateel would decide the agenda for the meeting, Bommai said.
Reacting to Arun Singh's statement that the 2023 election would be fought under the leadership of the Chief Minister, he said, "the central leadership has reposed faith in me. BJP believes in teamwork. We will work unitedly. There is good coordination between the government and party."
Replying to a question about the recent ACB raid at BDA, Bommai said, a request for permission to file an FIR has been received. Permission would be granted without any delay for the request from the Internal Vigilance Cell.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU