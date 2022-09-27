All opposition leaders will sit together in Delhi soon, says Nitish

-
ALSO READ
As 2024 LS polls approach, Oppn parties are chopping and changing strategy
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
BJP can be reduced to 50 seats in 2024 polls: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Bihar govt to take suggestions from all parties on caste-based census
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the leaders of opposition parties will soon sit together in Delhi to make a strategy against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha electionS.
"We are regularly interacting with the leaders of the opposition parties of the country. We will sit together in Delhi and make a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election," he said after distributing appointment letters to the persons selected in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department.
On his recent meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar said that she was busy in the election in her own party. "After that election, we will set the agendas of opposition parties to defeat the BJP," he said.
To comments by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on the meeting, Nitish Kumar said: "I don't mind the statement of Sushil Kumar Modi. If he gets some post in his party by targeting me, I will be highly pleased with it. I actually enjoyed his statements."
--IANS
ajk/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 23:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU