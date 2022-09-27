JUST IN
Ankita murder case: Rahul accuses BJP, RSS of viewing women as objects
Rajasthan crisis: Three Ashok Gehlot loyalists get show-cause notice
Fight for truth will continue: Aaditya on SC ruling on Shinde faction plea
Rajasthan crisis:Cong observers recommend action against 3 Gehlot loyalists
Only request to PM Modi is to stop rupee from scoring century: Congress
Akhilesh likely to be re-elected SP chief for 3rd straight time on Sept 29
Congress leader Sachin Pilot arrives in Delhi, reason not disclosed
Kharge emerging as top candidate for Cong Prez, Gehlot in race: Report
'Full faith in judiciary': Uddhav on legal tussle over 'real' Shiv Sena
Shashi Tharoor to file nomination for post of Cong prez on Sept 30
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Ankita murder case: Rahul accuses BJP, RSS of viewing women as objects
Business Standard

All opposition leaders will sit together in Delhi soon, says Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the leaders of opposition parties will soon sit together in Delhi to make a strategy against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Topics
Nitish Kumar | Delhi | Opposition parties

IANS  |  Patna 

Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar (Photo: ANI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the leaders of opposition parties will soon sit together in Delhi to make a strategy against the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha electionS.

"We are regularly interacting with the leaders of the opposition parties of the country. We will sit together in Delhi and make a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election," he said after distributing appointment letters to the persons selected in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department.

On his recent meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Nitish Kumar said that she was busy in the election in her own party. "After that election, we will set the agendas of opposition parties to defeat the BJP," he said.

To comments by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on the meeting, Nitish Kumar said: "I don't mind the statement of Sushil Kumar Modi. If he gets some post in his party by targeting me, I will be highly pleased with it. I actually enjoyed his statements."

--IANS

ajk/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nitish Kumar

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 23:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU