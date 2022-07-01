Amarnath pilgrims' entry into J&K post 3.30 pm barred for security reasons

-
ALSO READ
Home Secy reviews Amarnath Yatra security, next assessment by HM soon
Cross-border tunnel found in J&K, plan to hamper Amarnath Yatra foiled: BSF
Char Dham pilgrims to get Rs 1 lakh accident insurance cover: Minister
Governor Manoj Sinha flags off 1st batch of Amarnath pilgrims from Jammu
Amarnath Yatra begins, 2,750 pilgrims leave base camp for cave shrine
-
Pilgrims and tourists have been barred from crossing over to Kashmir from Banihal area of Ramban district after 3.30 pm, the cut-off time, due to security concerns, an officer said on Friday.
The measure has been taken by the police in view of unregistered Amarnath pilgrims travelling in the guise of tourists to the Valley, thereby causing security problems in view of heightened security threats, the officer said.
"Unregistered pilgrims, travelling without RIFD (radio-frequency identification) and devotees travelling in the guise of tourists will not be allowed to move to Kashmir from Navyug tunnel in (Banihal area) after cut-off time of 3.30 pm," Ramban Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma told reporters here.
For security reasons, vehicles of Amarnath pilgrims and tourists will not be allowed towards Kashmir after 1.30 pm at Chandrakot and after 3.30 pm from Banihal tunnel. However, trucks and other local traffic will ply as usual, she said.
The SP further said the pilgrims, who were stopped at Chandrakot after 1.30 pm, have been accommodated at Yatri Niwas in Chandrakot.
Replying to a question on restrictions for local traffic on the highway during the yatra, Sharma said they local vehicles, including those ferrying school students, employees and patients, are being allowed one by one.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU