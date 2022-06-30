Delhi Assembly's monsoon session to begin soon; Money bill to be tabled

-
ALSO READ
Delhi MLAs to get Rs 90,000 per month salary, allowances soon: AAP
Karnataka assembly passes bills to hike salary of CM, Ministers and MLAs
Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of scheduled date
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs donate Rs 51 lakh for Assam flood relief: Official
Senior executives in India may get 8.9% salary hike in 2022: Report
-
The two-day Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will be held on July 4 and 5, in which the AAP government is likely to table a Bill for hike in the salaries of MLAs.
The session will commence from July 4 at 11 AM, an assembly bulletin stated.
Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended beyond the schedule, it said.
Sources said that approval has been given by the Lt Governor to bring a Money Bill to implement the proposal to effect over 66 per cent hike in the salaries of the Delhi MLAs.
In Delhi, an MLA presently gets a sum of Rs 54,000 per month as salary and allowances, which is likely to become Rs 90,000 after the hike.
The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) had in May conveyed its prior approval to the Delhi government to introduce legislative proposals in the Delhi Assembly for revision of salary and allowances of the MLAs.
In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the MLAs will require to wear face mask compulsorily.
They will also compulsorily carry final certificate for COVID-19 vaccination or a negative report of the coronavirus test issued not earlier than 48 hours prior to the commencement of the session on July 4, said the bulletin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU