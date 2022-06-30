Delhi Assembly's monsoon session to begin soon; Money bill to be tabled

The two-day Monsoon session of the will be held on July 4 and 5, in which the AAP government is likely to table a Bill for hike in the salaries of MLAs.

The session will commence from July 4 at 11 AM, an assembly bulletin stated.

Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended beyond the schedule, it said.

Sources said that approval has been given by the Lt Governor to bring a to implement the proposal to effect over 66 per cent hike in the salaries of the Delhi MLAs.

In Delhi, an MLA presently gets a sum of Rs 54,000 per month as salary and allowances, which is likely to become Rs 90,000 after the hike.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) had in May conveyed its prior approval to the Delhi government to introduce legislative proposals in the for revision of salary and allowances of the MLAs.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the MLAs will require to wear face mask compulsorily.

They will also compulsorily carry final certificate for COVID-19 vaccination or a negative report of the coronavirus test issued not earlier than 48 hours prior to the commencement of the session on July 4, said the bulletin.

