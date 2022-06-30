Guj BJP leaders find Delhi's mohalla clinics, govt school in poor condition

-
ALSO READ
Punjab CM Mann to visit Delhi govt schools, Mohalla clinics tomorrow
TN CM Stalin visits Delhi Govt schools, Mohalla clinics with Kejriwal
Delhi govt provides tablets to 260 mohalla clinics to prevent data fudging
Congress delegation to meet President over police misbehaviour with MPs
Top US delegation to visit Sri Lanka to help island nation avert crisis
-
A delegation of BJP leaders from poll-bound Gujarat, which was on a two-day inspection of the AAP government's "Delhi Model", found two mohalla clinics and a school in a "poor condition" in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday.
The 17-member delegation, including former ministers and legislators, visited two mohalla clinics at Soniya Vihar and Chauhan Patti, both of which were not operational and a Delhi government school at Khajuri Khas, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders said.
On Tuesday, the delegation had visited schools and mohalla clinics in South Delhi and New Delhi.
"The reality of what (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal touts as his Delhi Model of governance is totally different from what he falsely claims. The mohalla clinics are showpieces while we have also noticed that schools are not up to the mark, let alone being of global standards as the AAP claims," one of the delegation members said.
Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, who accompanied the Gujarat BJP leaders, claimed that the mohalla clinics listed on the city government's website are "dysfunctional" without doctors or medicines.
The delegation members also shot videos and interacted with the locals.
"The water and power supply that Kejriwal says is free in Delhi is a big farce. Poor people either do not get any piped water or, if it is available, it is dirty and unfit for use. We also met people who have received huge electricity bills despite minimum consumption," another delegation member said.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, has been trying to carve a space for itself in Gujarat that goes to polls later this year, touting its "Delhi model".
Several senior AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, have visited the state for meetings and roadshows in recent months.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had visited government schools in Bhavnagar, the constituency of Gujarat's education minister, in April and attacked the ruling BJP for the "poor" condition of education in the state.
The AAP is trying to expand its base in BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh that are scheduled to go to polls later this year.
In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls, the AAP had failed to win any seat.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU