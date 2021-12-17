Amid Oppn din in LS, Irani raises Cong member's rape remarks

-
Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said a Karnataka Congress leader's remarks on rape should be condemned and demanded that the political party concerned should first bring the person to justice.
Irani's remarks in the Lok Sabha amid Opposition protests during the Question Hour came a day after Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar said in the Karnataka Assembly that "when rape is inevitable lie down and enjoy".
Opposition members, including from the Congress, have been protesting in the Lok Sabha demanding the removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that happened in Uttar Pradesh in October.
On Friday, when Irani was responding to supplementaries, some protesting members sought to block her view by standing in front of her seat and displaying placards.
Amid the ruckus, Irani said she was being blocked by certain gentlemen who have placards on their hands and that if they truly believe in serving the needs of poor women and children in the country, then she should be allowed to speak.
Without mentioning the party's name, Irani said those gentlemen who belong especially to a particular party, one of their representatives on Thursday made remarks about women which need to be condemned by every public representative in Karnataka.
"If you truly believe in the cause of women, first stand here and denounce that legislator who said that if you are raped, as a woman in the country you should enjoy it. Those men who stand in this Well today, go back to your political organisation and first bring to justice such a man, then we will see who speaks for women and children in this country," the minister said.
