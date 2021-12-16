Modi govt 'disastrous', PM only fears losing elections: Chidambaram

-
ALSO READ
Withdrawal of farm laws impelled by 'fear of elections': Chidambaram
INX Media case: Court issues notice to ED on Chidambaram's plea
HC rejects CBI challenge to order allowing Chidambaram to inspect paper
PM Modi must make statement in Parliament: Chidambaram on Pegasus row
Only Indian govt 'unconcerned' about snooping allegations: Chidambaram
-
Calling the BJP-led central government "disastrous", senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi fears only one thing--"losing elections"--and doesn't care for anything else, including his party colleagues.
Addressing a three-day training camp for Assam Congress workers here, the former Union minister said the country is "sliding down" fast and it will be in "grave peril" if the present government continues in office.
"This is a disastrous government. To cover up its monumental failures, this government has taken recourse to religion. Another reason to take side with religion is to divide the country on religious lines to win elections," he said.
The senior Congress leader said, "Modi has no fear of anything--his party, MPs, CMs,
ministers, the president, the vice president, judges, God or anyone else.
"He fears only one thing--losing an election. Under no circumstances he wants to lose an election. I'm glad that he fears at least something. The only way to save the country is to defeat Modi in every election."
The Congress veteran said more dangers lay ahead for the country with China occupying Indian territory and building villages at the border, youth in Kashmir turning back to militancy and the economy collapsing.
Referring to the resurgence of former prime minister Indira Gandhi after the massive electoral defeat in 1977, the former Union home and finance minister asked Congress workers to be confident about winning once again.
"We also lost in 1996, 1998, 1999. In 1999, we lost to a charismatic leader, good orator and lifelong swayamsevak Atal Bihari Vajpayee. But we again won back from him in 2004 due to the hard work of Sonia Gandhi and state Congress units.
"So, I want to tell you that the last seven-and-half years should not lead to a conclusion that Narendra Modi is invincible or unbeatable. We must believe that our idea (of politics) is right and his (Modi's) wrong. If you can convince yourself, only then you will be able to convince others," he noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU