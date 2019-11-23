Anything can happen in cricket and politics, says Nitin Gadkari

Union minister said on Saturday that "anything can happen in cricket and politics", and expressed confidence that the new BJP-led government in will pass the floor test.

The BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as chief minister for a second term, propped up by NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as deputy chief minister.

Speaking to the media here, the senior BJP leader, asked for his reaction to the dramatic developments, said, "As I had commented earlier, anything can happen in cricket and Now you would have understood the importance of my statement."

"I congratulate Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. They will prove the majority in the house in the period given by the governor," Gadkari said.

will get a stable government under the leadership of Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and witness further development, he added.