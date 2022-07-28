Arrested TMC leader Partha Chatterjee removed from all party posts

Arrested leader will remain suspended from the party till the investigation into a school recruitment scam is underway, the party's national general secretary said on Thursday.

Chatterjee has been removed from all party posts, he said.

Banerjee, following a meeting of the party's disciplinary committee, also said that doors of would be opened for Chatterjee only if he is proven innocent.

Chatterjee was TMC's secretary general for nearly two decades and was appointed the party's national vice-president earlier this year.

"It has been decided that will be removed from all party posts. He will remain suspended from the party till the investigation is over. We demand that the investigation be completed within a limited time frame. will not support anyone found to be involved in corruption," Banerjee said.

Earlier in the day, Chatterjee was removed as minister from the West Bengal cabinet.

The ED arrested Chatterjee on July 23 in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment drive by School Service Commission (SSC).

I am saying this in a hypothetical way that if goes to BJP after two months then he will become a saint. Since he is in TMC, all of these things are happening: TMC leader pic.twitter.com/3j2ynpnnfc — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

The central agency has also arrested Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee, and seized crores of rupees in cash from her residences in different parts of the city.

