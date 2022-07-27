Stop illegal construction in Berhampur; Congress leader urges Mamata

-
-
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday drew West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's attention to illegal construction being done by the Berhampore Municipality and urged her to do the needful to stop it.
In a letter to Banerjee, Congress noted in his letter the illegal construction of a market complex on the water body is carried on disregarding the High Court's order.
"I wish to draw your kind attention to a serious illegality being committed by Berhampore Municipality is reported to me that the Berhampore Municipality is doing illegal construction of the market complex on the water body of plot No.1700," said Chowdhury in his letter.
He further said that the Municipality has filled up the portion of the water body and making construction on that.
"The matter was brought to the attention of the court. The High Court instructed the municipal body not to do any illegal construction on the water body. The Municipal authority of Berhampore gave an undertaking in the court that no illegal construction is being done on the bank of the water body. However, in disregard to Court's direction, the Municipal authority is making unauthorized construction of the market place on the bank of the water body," he said.
The Congress leader urged the Chief Minister to look into the matter and do the needful to stop the illegal construction.
"In view of the above, I may request you that the matter may kindly be looked into and this illegal construction by the Municipal Corporation of Berhampore may immediately be stopped," he added.
Earlier, the Congress leader urged West Bengal Chief Minister to sack state minister Partha Chatterjee immediately, who has been arrested in connection with the alleged School Service Commission (SSC) scam.
Partha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged School Service Commission (SSC) scam in West Bengal on Saturday.
Notably, Partha Chatterjee and his aide, Arpita Mukherjee, have been sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till August 3.
The arrest of Partha Chatterjee followed Rs 21 crore in cash and jewellery worth above Rs 1 crore being recovered from the Kolkata residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of the former education minister.
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday (July 23) recovered Rs 20 crore in cash from the house of an associate of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee.
