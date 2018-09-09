As BJP tries to woo Dalits, its vote bank of upper castes is under threat

Politics in north India is in ferment like it has seldom been since the monsoon of 1990. That year had marked the beginning of a caste assertion, which halted the Sangh Parivar juggernaut of the early-1990s.

The V P Singh government had virtually resurrected B R Ambedkar by conferring upon him the Bharat Ratna, announced that it would implement the Mandal Commission recommendations and also brought a stringent law to prevent atrocities on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In its aftermath, the Dalit and OBC (Other Backward Caste) leaderships frustrated the Sangh Parivar ...