As several Trinamool leaders join BJP, will it reflect on voting machine?

In the many exits that have happened from the Trinamool Congress ahead of the upcoming assembly election, perhaps, Dinesh Trivedi’s would go down as the most dramatic; the MP resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat on the floor of the House on Friday on a call of conscience. “I am feeling suffocated that we are not able to do anything over the violence in the state.

My soul tells me that if you cannot do anything sitting here, then you must resign,” he said, while announcing his resignation during a discussion on the Budget. The resignation came as a bolt from the blue ...