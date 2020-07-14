Congress sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Deputy CM, party's state chief

The on Tuesday sacked from the posts of Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and the party's state unit chief.

Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet.



AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced the decision after a Legislature Party meeting held here amid a tussle for power between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Surjewala said Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will be the new Pradesh Committee (PCC) chief.



Surjewala said enjoyed the affection and blessings of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was given political power at a young age. Yet, he and other ministers were trying to topple the state government as part of a BJP conspiracy, he added.