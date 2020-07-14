JUST IN
Sachin Pilot-led Cong camp releases video showing 16 MLAs sitting together
Business Standard

Congress sacks Sachin Pilot as Rajasthan Deputy CM, party's state chief

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced the decision after a Congress Legislature Party meeting amid a tussle for power between Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan government | Congress | Sachin Pilot

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Sachin Pilot
Surjewala said Sachin Pilot enjoyed the affection and blessings of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was given political power at a young age

The Congress on Tuesday sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister and the party's state unit chief.

Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan LIVE: Sachin Pilot dropped as Deputy CM and Rajasthan PCC Chief

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced the decision after a Congress Legislature Party meeting held here amid a tussle for power between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Surjewala said Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara will be the new Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief.
 

Surjewala said Sachin Pilot enjoyed the affection and blessings of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was given political power at a young age. Yet, he and other ministers were trying to topple the state government as part of a BJP conspiracy, he added.
First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 14:47 IST

