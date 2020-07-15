State executive, depts of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee dissolved

All India Committee (AICC) General Secretary and party in-charge for Avinash Pande dissolved all cells and departments of the state party unit.

Taking to Twitter, Pandey announced the decision late on Tuesday night.

"The state executive, all departments and cells of Pradesh Committee have been dissolved with immediate effect. With the appointment of the new president of Pradesh Congress, new state executive, departments and cells will be formed," Pande tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, he said that no congressmen will communicate with the media without the permission of newly appointed Rajasthan president Govind Singh Dotasara.

"No Congressman will communicate with the media without the permission of the State Congress President Shri Govind Singh Dotasara Ji," he said in the tweet.

The State Cabinet and Council of Ministers meetings at the residence of Rajasthan Chief Minister concluded.

In the cabinet meeting, a proposal to be sent to the centre to designate Eastern Rajasthan Canal Projects a national project was approved. It was also decided to establish 'One Stop Shop' system in the State for quick approval to proposals of investment over Rs 10 Crore.

Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as the new PCC chief after Sachin Pilot was removed as the State's deputy chief minister on Tuesday. His two loyalists were also removed from the Cabinet.

The decision was taken after a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday. Congress leaders Qazi Nizamuddin, Joginder Singh Awana, Shafia Zubair, Mahendra Choudhary, Neeraj Dangi, Hakam Ali and Manisha Panwar were seen at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur. Congress MLAs of the state have been staying here since Monday when they were brought here after CLP meet.

The Rajasthan Congress is in turmoil over the past few days. Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. The Congress government in the state is facing a political crisis after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister came out in the open.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

