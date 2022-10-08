Be it Adani, Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Chief Minister on Saturday said industrialist Gautam Adani or Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, will welcome all because it requires employment and investment, said Chief Minister .

His remarks come a day after the BJP mocked the Congress after Gehlot praised Adani at the Invest Summit here.

"Be it Adani, Ambani or Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, we will welcome all. We want employment and investment," Gehlot told reporters after addressing the MSME Conclave at the summit.

Calling the BJP mocking his praise for Adani "unfortunate", Gehlot said, "I condemn this. Making this an issue will cost the BJP dearly."



On Friday, the BJP mocked the Congress after Gehlot lavished praise on Adani, the industrialist Rahul Gandhi often highlights to allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped only big businessmen.

