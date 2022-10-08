JUST IN
Protection from flood key for further development in Assam: Amit Shah
Issues like inflation, unemployment should be core to politics: Congress
Business Standard

Don't understand why Kejriwal and his gang hate Hindu, Hindutva: Rijiju

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | Kiren Rijiju

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A new political landscape led by the BJP is firmly established in the region now. It is good for the Northeast, good for India Kiren Rijiju Minister of state for home affairs

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at the AAP and its leadership saying he does not understand why Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and "his gang" hate Hindu and Hindutva so much.

The minister's remarks came after a video clip purportedly showing Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities went viral.

In a series of tweets posted late on Friday night and on Saturday morning, Rijiju said, "I really don't understand the reason as to why Arvind Kejriwal and his gang hate Hindu and Hindutva so much."

"I can understand about Rahul Gandhi but Arvind Kejriwal....," the BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh said.

Every Indian should follow the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', he added.

After the video of Gautam attending the event went viral, the BJP sought the minister's resignation, saying his comments highlight the hate the AAP has for Hindus.

Gautam responded by saying he was a "deeply religious person and would not even dream of insulting any deity through any action or word of mine". He also accused the BJP of spreading rumours and propaganda.

There has been no official reaction either from the AAP or the Delhi government, but sources in the party claimed the chief minister was "extremely displeased" with Gautam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 12:43 IST

`
