Participation of noble minds in society must increase: RSS Prant Sanchalak

During the three-day stay of RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in Ajmer, sevaral meetings related to the organisational works of the field-level volunteers were held in the city.
There was detailed discussions and review of the works and goals of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), such as expansion and strengthening of the Sangh, which is set for its centenary year in 2025.
There was a detailed discussion about the development of the weaker sections of the scoiety through service works by the Sangh.
In order to increase the effectiveness of such projects and service works, discussions were held to increase the participation of noble minds in the society, said Jagdish Singh Rana, Prant Sanghchalak of RSS.
The workers from north-west Rajasthan were present in Friday's meetings, wherein the informal style of reaching out to the society and communication by the workers of the Sangh were discussed, he added.
--IANS
arc/arm
First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 10:22 IST
