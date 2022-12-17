Bengal BJP core group to meet in Delhi on Dec 19 to decide LS polls roadmap

JUST IN
Topics
West Bengal | BJP | Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP
According to sources in the BJP, Subhash Sarkar, Nishith Pramanik, Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghose, Sukanta Majumdar, Locket Chatterjee, all MPs and BJP organization general secretary BL Santosh will attend the meeting.

The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a meeting of its Bengal core group in Delhi on December 19 to prepare the roadmap for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

According to sources in the BJP, Subhash Sarkar, Nishith Pramanik, Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghose, Sukanta Majumdar, Locket Chatterjee, all MPs and BJP organization general secretary BL Santosh will attend the meeting. It will be held in the evening at the residence of Subhash Sarkar and will be chaired by BL Santosh and Sunil Bansala.

"There are panchayat elections in Bengal in April that will also be discussed along with Lok Sabha elections. Along with this, the strategy to strengthen the party at the booth level will be discussed", the source added.

On Friday, Union home minister Amit Shah held a closed door meeting with members of the party's West Bengal unit in Kolkata to review the law and order situation in the state. BJP leaders said that Shah had also taken stock of the party's preparations for the upcoming panchayat elections in the state. The meeting also discussed the Lok Sabha elections, and Shah took the ground zero report from them.

--IANS

dr/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 20:28 IST

`
