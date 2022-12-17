JUST IN
Business Standard

Centre never questioned intention of opposition leaders: Rajnath Singh

"We have never questioned the intention of leaders in the opposition, we have only debated on the basis of policies. Politics is done by speaking the truth," he said

Topics
Rajnath Singh | Rahul Gandhi | Opposition

ANI  General News 

Rajnath Singh
Defence minister Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks on threat by China and said that politics cannot be done on false claims for long.

Speaking at the FICCI Annual Convention and AGM in the national capital, Singh said Gandhi's remarks were in bad taste and made it clear that the Centre has never questioned the intention of leaders in the opposition.

"We have never questioned the intention of leaders in the opposition, we have only debated on the basis of policies. Politics is done by speaking the truth," he said.

"The word 'Rajneeti' is derived from Raj and Neeti. They mean to carry out. The aim of politics is to create a political system for the welfare of society. Its purpose is not to raise suspicion on intentions whether it's Galwan or Tawang, our defence forces have done miraculous jobs,"Singh said.

On Friday, in an apparent reference to the recent faceoff between the Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had accused the Centre of "sleeping" while China makes "offensive preparations" across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He said that Prime Minister during his address from Red Fort talked about five pledges to the country, which are essential to make India a power and said, India did not want to dominate any country or it has no intention to capture even one inch land of any other country.

The BJP today hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his remark and said the Congress should immediately expel him from the party.

BJP National spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia addressing a press conference in New Delhi said, "Being an Indian Bharatiya Janata Party is proud of the Indian Army, we are proud of our Army. The soldiers who are beating the Chinese army on the border, are showing their strength. Why is 'Jaichand' Rahul Gandhi doing the work of breaking the morale of our army.

BJP President JP Nadda also condemned Rahul Gandhi's remarks.

"Rahul Gandhi's statement works to demoralize our Army; no matter how much it is condemned, it is less. Indian army is a symbol of bravery and valour. We know that the Communist Party of China had signed MoU with the Congress party," Nadda said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 15:35 IST

