Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday, say sources

Punjab chief minister-designate will submit his resignation as a member of parliament on Monday, party sources said here.

Mann is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur parliamentary constituency.

The 48-year-old leader will be sworn-in as Punjab's chief minister on March 16. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the Nawanshahr district.

The romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly.

It decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

Mann won from Dhuri assembly seat after defeating Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes.

convener Arvind Kejriwal and Mann led a roadshow in Amritsar on Sunday to thank voters and celebrate the party's landslide victory in the Punjab assembly polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)