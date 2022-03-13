Bhagwant Mann to resign as MP on Monday, say sources

-
Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will submit his resignation as a member of parliament on Monday, party sources said here.
Mann is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur parliamentary constituency.
The 48-year-old AAP leader will be sworn-in as Punjab's chief minister on March 16. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in the Nawanshahr district.
The AAP romped home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly.
It decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.
Mann won from Dhuri assembly seat after defeating Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Mann led a roadshow in Amritsar on Sunday to thank voters and celebrate the party's landslide victory in the Punjab assembly polls.
