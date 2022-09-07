Bharat Jodo Yatra will be momentous, will rejuvenate Congress: Sonia Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Devi of Kanyakumari will soon meet Vaishno Devi with single road: PM Modi
Congress leaders to meet on Thursday to deliberate on Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rahul Gandhi to launch Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari today
Rahul Gandhi to launch Bharat Jodo Yatra after 'Dhyan' at TN Rajiv memorial
First keep your flock together, then talk of Bharat Jodo: Nadda to Congress
-
Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi, who is abroad for a medical check up, termed the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, which was launched on Wednesday, a "transformational moment of Indian politics" and regreted her inability to launch it.
"This is a landmark occasion for our great party with such a glorious legacy - the Indian National Congress. I am confident that our organisation will be rejuvenated.
"It is also a transformational moment in Indian politics," she said in a message.
Gandhi wished the participants, led by Rahul Gandhi, who will complete the entire padyatra that is about 3,600 km long and "while hundreds and thousands of others who will join the yatra in different states and I extend my greetings to them as well".
"Speaking for myself, I will be participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra daily in thought and spirit. I will, of course, be seeing the Yatra live as it progresses," she added.
--IANS
miz/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU