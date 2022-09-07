Yatra to counter polarisation; party wants Rahul to be chief: Raj CM Gehlot

Ahead of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rajasthan Chief Minister on Wednesday said that the march was being conducted to counter the communal polarisation of the country. He added that the party wanted to take over as the chief.

Addressing a press conference here, Gehlot said, "The BJP policies are about dividing the country and it is dangerous that can put the nation on the verge of civil war. The Congress will not allow it and this yatra's focus is to counter polarisation.

"If the condition remains like this the people will be afraid for their lives.

" is starting this march with this message and there is still time for Prime Minister Modi to change his policies."

Gehlot said that has said that he will work according to the CWC and "now we will persuade him to take over as the party president as the challenges are big."

The party will work for communal harmony as it has for centuries. The party hopes that people will connect to it, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said.

Gehlot said the country has been weakened due to communal issues and the party will fight it out.

He said that the Gandhi family has the highest credibility and that was why the BJP has been targeting the individuals of the family.

"The whole Congress party wants Rahul Gandhi to become president and he has said that he will listen to CWC and work of the party," Gehlot reitretated.

