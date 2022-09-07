'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will show how Constitution is being violated: Kharge

-
Senior Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that through 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' the party intends to apprise the people how the provisions of the Constitution are being violated in the country.
Speaking exclusively to IANS, the veteran leader termed the yatra "a turning point" in Indian politics which marks a new beginning.
On the need for such a grand yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, LoP Kharge said under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the party will reach out to the people across the country and make them aware of the Centre's "divide and rule policy"of the Centre.
"With the divide and rule policy in place, the nation is being divided in the name of religion and language. The Constitution is being attacked. Our democracy was being run in sync with the constitution which has been ruined.
"That is the reason why Bharat Jodo Yatra of 3,750 Kms has been launched. When the public will connect with us through this Yatra, they will know how the democracy and Constitution is being violated", he said.
On whether this Yatra aims at 'comeback' for Congress in 2024, Kharge said there is no connection between the yatra and Lok Sabha polls. This is an ideological fight and there is no politics in this. We are fighting ideologically and all those who are connected with this ideology across the party have come together. There is no politics in this, the party leader said.
Responding to BJP's allegation, that this is not 'Bharat Jodo Yatra but Congress Jodo Yatra', Kharge said that it is their work to criticise us.
"BJP and RSS always target Congress and Rahul Gandhi because there is only one person who fights their divisive ideology and that is him", Kharge asserted.
--IANS
avr/shb/
