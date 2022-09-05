Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on two-day visit to Delhi, to meet Opposition leaders

In a bid to unite the opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Bihar Chief Minister will be in on Monday to meet the leaders of the Congress, Left and other regional parties.

After holding the customary Janata Darbar programme in Patna, will go to and stay there for two days.

Sources have said that Kumar will meet Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Left party leader D. Raja, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others.

Kumar met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekher Rao in Patna last week. He has given a clear message to the BJP leaders about the stiff resistance in the non-BJP ruled states. K. Chandrashekher Rao gave a slogan of 'BJP Mukt Bharat' in 2024.

during the two-day party's executive committee meeting declared that the number of BJP seats in the Lok Sabha will be brought down to 50.

K.C. Tyagi, the JD(U) principal general secretary, said that Nitish Kumar was coming to Delhi but he refused to give the actual list of leaders he would meet with. Kumar, in the absence of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, will meet Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)