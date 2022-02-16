Bihar heading for mid-term polls, says LJP chief Chirag Paswan

(R) president has again said that is heading for midterm poll.

"Chief Minister is looking for issues to separate from the BJP. The situation is similar to 2017 when he separated from the Mahagathbandhan. At that time, he was saying till the last moment that there was no dispute with the RJD. His operation was so secret that many veterans learnt about the development when his convoy went to Raj Bhavan for resignation," Paswan said.

"Every time he makes a surprise decision, he goes to Rajgir, Paswan said.

Sources have said that is waiting for the Uttar Pradesh election result. If BJP loses, the chances of midterm poll will be high in The relation between JD-U and the BJP is at its lowest ebb and this is obvious from the statements by leaders of both parties.

said: " can go anywhere to retain the chief minister's post. If he negotiates with other parties, he will replicate his move of 2017."

"Nitish Kumar always blames the 15 years rule of Lalu Prasad. I believe that this is a decade old story. If we live in the past, we cannot secure our future. I firmly believe that we have to live in the present to make our future better. There are so many challenges like unemployment, inflation, law and order situation which need to be addressed to make our present and future better," Paswan said.

"We have started Bachao Yatra from Tuesday and will go in every district to inform people about the failure of Nitish Kumar government," Paswan said.

--IANS

ajk/skp/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)