EC freezes LJP symbol amid dispute between factions of Chirag Paswan, Paras

The Election Commission on Saturday barred the Chirag Paswan and the Pashupati Kumar Paras factions from using the name of Lok Janshakti Party or its symbol 'bungalow' till the dispute between the rival groups is settled by the poll panel.
The commission also said that the two factions can use free symbols available to field their candidates for the bypolls to two assembly seats in the coming days.
"Both the groups shall be known by such names by as they may choose for their respective groups, including, if they so desire, linkage with their parent party Lok Janshakti Party," the order read.
