Bihar: Nitish Kumar was uncomfortable with BJP, says Prashant Kishor

Poll strategist on Wednesday said Chief Minister was not comfortable in the alliance with the and that is why he moved from one political formation to the other.

Kishor, once considered a confidant of Kumar, said the impact of the political developments in will remain limited to the state at present.

They were unlikely to have an impact on the national level in the short-run, he said.

JD(U) leader Kumar took oath as chief minister for a record eighth time on Wednesday, a day after snapping ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and joining hands with the RJD to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government.

"From 2017 to 2022, he (Kumar) was with the . But I never found him comfortable because of many reasons. He may have thought that let us experiment with Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance)," Kishor told television news channels in Patna.

Kishor, who had joined the JD(U) and was later removed from the party, said Kumar no longer enjoyed the "teflon-coated" image.

"If you look at the hard facts, there is a huge difference. In 2010, he had 117 MLAs, in 2015 he had 72 and now 43. Many political commentators say his image is teflon-coated. The numbers don't show that," he told NDTV.

Kishor said the new formation in Bihar will emerge as a formidable force if they succeed in delivering what the people expect of them.

"If they are not able to govern well, it could turn out to be a disadvantage to them in 2024," Kishor said.

He said it will have to be seen whether the new government performs or not as the RJD and the JD(U) have contradicting stances on a number of issues, including corruption.

On reports that Kumar harboured prime ministerial ambitions, Kishor insisted the developments were strictly Bihar-centric.

He said Bihar has seen six experiments in government formation since 2012-13 and has been a constant as the chief minister.

"Since 2012-13, this is the sixth experiment as far as government formation is concerned. In all these six experiments, has remained the chief minister. And there has been no change in the situation in Bihar. I hope that the new government will do something good," Kishor told Republic TV.

He said Kumar had taken a new experiment of the grand alliance to the people in 2015 which had got the mandate, however there was no such thing in the present case.

"The mandate was with the NDA, but now a new formation is in place. I am not saying it is an opportunistic formation, just stating facts. This formation has seven parties and no mandate. There is a huge difference between the two," Kishor told NDTV.

