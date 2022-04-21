Prashant Kishor to meet Sonia Gandhi tomorrow, discuss joining Congress

Amid the rumours of his joining Congress, poll strategist will hold talks with party interim president on Friday, said sources.

"Poll strategist will hold talks with tomorrow, April 22 in regard to his joining. A presentation of 600 slides is prepared by Kishor. No one has seen the complete presentation," Sources close to Kishor told ANI.

Kishor will hold talks with the interim president of tomorrow while Rahul Gandhi along with the general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also likely to take part in the deliberations on the issue of the joining of the poll strategist.

Talks on joining are only between Gandhis and Kishor. He may join Congress in the next three to four days, sources said.

Kishor met Congress interim president at her residence on April 18. He had met Sonia Gandhi on April 16 as well.

By evaluating Kishor's proposal, Congress is gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, general secretary KC Venugopal had said that Kishor had given a detailed presentation with a road map for the 2024 general elections.

Answering queries, he said the role of Kishor in the Congress party will be known within a week.

Sources had previously told ANI that Kishor, in his presentation, suggested that Congress should fight alone in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, and it should form alliances in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Maharashtra to which Rahul Gandhi has agreed.

Kishor is learnt to have said that Congress should focus on 370 Lok Sabha constituencies for the 2024 general elections.

These meetings are also taking place in the backdrop of Congress' poll preparations for Gujarat and Himachal Assembly elections this year.

After the recent poll debacle in five states, Congress is seeking to restart negotiations with Kishor. The results of five Assembly polls came as a shock to Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country.

