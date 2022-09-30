JUST IN
BJP attacks Shashi Tharoor for showing India's 'mutilated' map in manifesto
BJP wants to rule entire country, weakening all political parties: Tikait
Kharge, Tharoor and Tripathi in fray for Congress Presidential poll
AAP Gujarat co-incharge Raghav Chadha likely to be arrested: Kejriwal
Gandhi family not backing anyone 'directly or indirectly': Tharoor
I am fighting for change: Kharge on filing nomination for party president
'Congress should stand for change, not surprised party backing Kharge'
Congress president poll: As nominations close, here are 10 things to know
Siddaramaiah trying to hide Cong govt withdrawing cases against PFI: Bommai
Yatra the only way of expression for silenced opposition: Rahul Gandhi
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
BJP wants to rule entire country, weakening all political parties: Tikait
Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor, Tripathi in race to be Cong president
Business Standard

BJP attacks Shashi Tharoor for showing India's 'mutilated' map in manifesto

BJP took a dig at Congress prez candidate Shashi Tharoor over the country's map shown in his manifesto, saying he put a "mutilated map" not having parts of J&K may be to "find favour" with the Gandhis

Topics
Shashi Tharoor | Congress | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor

The BJP on Friday took a dig at Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor over the country's map shown in his manifesto, saying he put a "mutilated map" not having parts of Jammu and Kashmir may be to "find favour" with the Gandhis.

Tharoor filed his nomination on Friday and released a manifesto which had India's map that did not appear accurate as some parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were omitted. Later his office said the map has been corrected.

In a tweet, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said Tharoor put a mutilated map of India in his manifesto.

Taking a swipe at Tharoor, he said, "While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, wannabe Congress President is hell bent on dismembering India. May be he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis."

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's national spokesperson RP Singh said, "It is not a mistake or blunder but laid policy of Congress about Jammu and Kashmir."

Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are the main contenders in the Congress presidential race with both the leaders filing their nominations on Friday.

The veteran Kharge has appeared to be a clear favourite.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shashi Tharoor

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 19:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU