BJP attacks Shashi Tharoor for showing India's 'mutilated' map in manifesto

The on Friday took a dig at presidential candidate over the country's map shown in his manifesto, saying he put a "mutilated map" not having parts of may be to "find favour" with the Gandhis.

Tharoor filed his nomination on Friday and released a manifesto which had India's map that did not appear accurate as some parts of and Ladakh were omitted. Later his office said the map has been corrected.

In a tweet, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said Tharoor put a mutilated map of India in his manifesto.

Taking a swipe at Tharoor, he said, "While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, wannabe President is hell bent on dismembering India. May be he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis."



Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's spokesperson RP Singh said, "It is not a mistake or blunder but laid policy of about ."



Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are the main contenders in the Congress presidential race with both the leaders filing their nominations on Friday.

The veteran Kharge has appeared to be a clear favourite.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)