BJP attacks Shashi Tharoor for showing India's 'mutilated' map in manifesto

-
ALSO READ
Your mutilated banknote is money still: RBI rules for currency exchange
Cong's Shashi Tharoor takes a swipe at Centre over tackling Covid-19
Tharoor may contest for Cong prez poll, to take final call soon: Report
Vote only for those who accept Nehru family in Cong prez polls: Kerala MP
Stage set for Digvijaya Singh vs Shashi Tharoor for top Congress post
-
The BJP on Friday took a dig at Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor over the country's map shown in his manifesto, saying he put a "mutilated map" not having parts of Jammu and Kashmir may be to "find favour" with the Gandhis.
Tharoor filed his nomination on Friday and released a manifesto which had India's map that did not appear accurate as some parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were omitted. Later his office said the map has been corrected.
In a tweet, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said Tharoor put a mutilated map of India in his manifesto.
Taking a swipe at Tharoor, he said, "While Rahul Gandhi is supposedly on a Bharat Jodo Yatra, wannabe Congress President is hell bent on dismembering India. May be he thinks this might help find favour with the Gandhis."
Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's national spokesperson RP Singh said, "It is not a mistake or blunder but laid policy of Congress about Jammu and Kashmir."
Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are the main contenders in the Congress presidential race with both the leaders filing their nominations on Friday.
The veteran Kharge has appeared to be a clear favourite.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 19:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU