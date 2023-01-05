JUST IN
BJP ended terrorism, brought all-round development in Tripura: Amit Shah
Amit Shah to arrive in Tripura to flag off two rath yatras of BJP today
TMC's Binoy Tamang quits party, hours after change of guard in Darjeeling
Joint initiative to defeat BJP at final stage, claims Tripura CPI(M)
BJP to take out rath yatra in Tripura ahead of assembly polls from Jan 1
Polls in 3 NE states crucial for BJP's dreams, Cong survival, Oppn unity
Mission Meghalaya: Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee on 3-day tour from today
Meghalaya govt took Rs 1,500 cr loan to give to farmers ahead of polls: BJP
CPI(M) alleges party worker killed, 12 others injured in Tripura rally
Opposition parties, leading citizens join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Guwahati
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North East
Manish Sisodia defamation case: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJP ended terrorism, brought all-round development in Tripura: Amit Shah

The home miniser is in Tripura to flag off two BJP rath yatras aimed at highlighting the state government's achievements ahead of the upcoming assembly elections

Topics
BJP | Tripura | Terrorism

Press Trust of India  |  Dharmanagar (Tripura) 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that the BJP-led government in Tripura has wiped out terrorism and brought all-round development to the northeastern state.

Addressing a public rally here, Shah also said the immense love and faith shown by people towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly indicate that BJP will again form government in Tripura.

We have brought an end to terrorism through peace talks with the NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura), and resettled internally displaced Brus in the state, he said.

The home miniser is in Tripura to flag off two BJP rath yatras aimed at highlighting the state government's achievements ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The Tripura, which was once known for drug trafficking, violence and massive anti-national activities, is now known for development, excellent infrastructure, achievements in sports, rising investments and organic farming activities, Shah said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 15:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU