JUST IN
BJP to take out rath yatra in Tripura ahead of assembly polls from Jan 1
Polls in 3 NE states crucial for BJP's dreams, Cong survival, Oppn unity
Mission Meghalaya: Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee on 3-day tour from today
Meghalaya govt took Rs 1,500 cr loan to give to farmers ahead of polls: BJP
CPI(M) alleges party worker killed, 12 others injured in Tripura rally
Opposition parties, leading citizens join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Guwahati
As Meghalaya, Nagaland head for elections, there is unrest in the air
BJP's bid to loot votes in 2023 polls will be resisted: Manik Sarkar
Nagaland lacks development due to unresolved Naga political issue: CM Rio
Left could rule Tripura due to backdoor understanding with Congress: BJP
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North East
2023 polls will be as much of a test for Opposition parties as for BJP
icon-arrow-left
Trinamool palming off welfare scheme benefits, cheating people: Dilip Ghosh
Business Standard

BJP to take out rath yatra in Tripura ahead of assembly polls from Jan 1

The party's chief spokesperson, Subarta Chakraborty, said the objective of the yatra is to seek the blessings of people in the run-up to the polls

Topics
Tripura | Tripura elections | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

BJP to take out rath yatra in Tripura ahead of assembly polls from Jan 1

The ruling BJP in Tripura will organise a rath yatra' across the state from the first of January, as the saffron party gears up for the assembly polls due early next year, a party leader said on Monday.

A three-member committee headed by Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury has been constituted to oversee preparations for the yatra, he said.

Election to the 60-member Tripura Assembly is due to be held in February.

One yatra will set out from North Tripura district while another from South Tripura district, BJP media in-charge Sunit Sarkar said.

The party's chief spokesperson, Subarta Chakraborty, said the objective of the yatra is to seek the blessings of people in the run-up to the polls.

We do believe that people will join the rath yatra' to show solidarity towards the party that has addressed their basic needs, he said.

For the first time, a political party will organise such a yatra in the northeastern state ahead of an election, party sources claimed.

During the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP had conducted several road shows, with a number of Union ministers leading those.

Meanwhile, the saffron party's mega outreach programme - Prati Ghare Shushan' - concluded on Sunday.

BJP national general secretary B L Sontosh, who is in the poll-bound state, held the party's election management committee meeting on Sunday evening to review its preparedness for the assembly election.

Senior party leaders attended the meeting, the sources added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tripura

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 12:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU