BJP firm on NDPP seat sharing deal for Nagaland polls: Party leader Kohli

-
ALSO READ
BJP firm on pre-poll alliance with NDPP for Nagaland polls: Temjen Along
Nagaland's NDPP, BJP dismiss merger speculation after 2023 assembly polls
Himanta Sarma meets Nagaland CM, MLAs to discuss Naga Political Issue
Analysts doubt if Naga settlement will be sealed before 2023 state polls
Jailed NCP leaders Malik, Deshmukh move SC for participation in floor test
-
The BJP is firm on its seat-sharing agreement with the ruling NDPP for next year's assembly elections, a senior leader of the saffron party has said.
The BJP and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) have formulated a pre-poll seat-sharing agreement ahead of the elections to the 60-member House next year. As per the deal, the saffron party will contest 20 seats and the NDPP 40.
"We (BJP and NDPP) are in the government and ours is a successful coalition. The seat-sharing agreement has been finalised. We hope to serve the people of Nagaland again," BJP national spokesperson and Nagaland in-charge Nalin Kohli told reporters here on Wednesday.
Asked why the BJP did not consider contesting more seats, he said, "Our party has a history of continuing our alliance. While our partners may leave us, we do not have a history of leaving our partners."
When reminded that the BJP had earlier come out of its alliance with the Naga People's Front (NPF) and joined hands with the NDPP ahead of the 2018 assembly polls, he said, "Election time is different. Also, there was a split in NPF.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU