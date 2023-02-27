BJP launches 'selfie with beneficiary' campaign from Aurangabad: Irani

-
-
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday launched its 'selfie with beneficiary' campaign in Aurangabad in Maharashtra in the presence of Union Minister Smriti Irani.
It will see party activists reaching one crore beneficiaries of schemes of the BJP-led Union government and clicking selfies with them and uploading them on the NAMO app, the campaign's national coordinator Medha Kulkarni said.
"This is not merely about selfies. It is a chance for the beneficiary to send their blessings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Irani.
Union Minister Bhagwat Karad, state minister Atul Save and BJP leader Chitra Wagh were present on the occasion.
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 21:45 IST
