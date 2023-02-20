Dissolve Election Commission, SC is last ray of hope: Uddhav Thackeray

-
ALSO READ
What did rebel Sena MLAs achieve by backstabbing us? Aaditya Thackeray asks
Uddhav calls meeting of party leaders for discussion after EC decision
Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai
Uddhav led-faction likely to move SC against losing symbol, party name
Uddhav-led Sena mocks Shinde, says he just read out 'Modi-Shah Chalisa'
-
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday demanded that the Election Commission of India, which ruled that the Eknath Shinde-led faction is the real Shiv Sena, should be dissolved.
The name (Shiv Sena) and symbol (bow and arrow) of our party have been stolen, but the name Thackeray' cannot be stolen, he told reporters at Sena Bhavan in Dadar here.
Thackeray's media briefing came after the Supreme Court, earlier in the day, refused to entertain an oral mentioning made by his faction to urgently list its plea challenging the EC decision.
The Election Commission's order is wrong. Supreme Court is the last ray of hope, Thackeray said.
There is not a single instance where the party name and symbol were directly given to one faction," Thackeray said.
"What was the need for the EC to give this decision in a hurry?" the former Maharashtra chief minister said.
Even if the other faction took our name and symbol, they can't take our Thackeray name. I was lucky to be born to the family of Balasaheb Thackeray, he said.
Accusing the BJP of destroying democracy with the help of democratic institutions, Thackeray said, What the BJP did with us today, they can do it with anyone. If this continues, after 2024, there won't be any democracy or election in the country," he said.
He said he had received calls in support from Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar and many other leaders.
Thackeray said he had never left Hindutva, though he was accused of doing so when he ended his decades-old alliance with the BJP in 2019.
Thackeray said that during the Assembly bypoll in Andheri, his party candidate had used the name given by the Election Commission. The other faction didn't even have the courage of fighting that bypoll, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 16:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU