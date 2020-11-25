BJP leaders condole Patel's death, laud his contribution to public life

BJP leaders on Wednesday condoled the death of senior leader Ahmed Patel, a powerful presence in for a long time, with party president J P Nadda expressing his anguish and many of his colleagues lauding Patel's contribution to the public life.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Patel contributed a lot to the public life and the Congress, describing the news of the leader's death as extremely painful.

In a tweet, Nadda said, "Deeply anguished to hear about the demise of veteran leader Shri Ji. I pray for strength to the family members and his supporters at this hour of grief. Om Shanti."



Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted that Patel was a seasoned leader who made remarkable contribution to his party and public life.

"Ahmed Bhai had friends across party lines. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour," he said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also expressed his sadness at Patel's demise.

(71) died in a Gurgaon hospital on Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19.

Patel, who was critical for a few days, was admitted to the Medanta hospital on November 15 after he developed complications.

His son Faisal said he died at 3.30 am.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)