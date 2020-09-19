Agri-related Bills give farmers freedom to fetch better prices: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday hit out at the opposition for calling the three agriculture-related Bills passed by anti-farmer and said the legislations empower them to sell their crop in any market of the country to fetch better prices.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, The country is in the hands of an able leader; the country is safe and moving forward strongly.

On the Bills, Nadda said farmers will have the freedom to sell their produce in any market of the country to get remunerative prices.

Today, an attempt has been made to give freedom to farmers. It will be the job of the government to tell farmers the price of crops prevailing in any part of the country. Farmers can sell their crop anywhere. In the real sense, farmers have got freedom now, Nadda claimed.

Seeking to allay fears over the minimum support price (MSP) regime, Nadda said the arrangement will continue as before. Our procurement centres will continue to work, he said.

If a farmer has the produce costing Rs 10 and if he gets Rs 12 outside (outside the notified APMC market yards) then he will sell it and will not go to the grain market. If he was offered Rs 8, then he will go to the grain market to sell it at MSP. It is simple mathematics. How is it anti-farmer, he asked.

"Whether you (farmers) want to go to mandi or sell to a buyer, you decide it, he said addressing a function in Sonipat in connection with a week-long campaign, "Seva Saptah", to mark the birthday of PM Narendra Modi, who turned 70 on September 17.

Nadda claimed of implementing the the Swaminathan commission report.

The national BJP chief also attacked the Congress, accusing it of never bringing any reform in the country.

They neither have any will nor intent to do so, Nadda said.

He said it was PM Narendra Modi who brought in the country.

Nadda said this was not the first time when the Congress was trying to mislead people.

When the Ayushman Bharat and the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana were launched, they had raised questions and tried to mislead people, the BJP president said.

On the Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said 1.25 crore people have taken benefit of it in the past two years with the Centre spending Rs 15,000 crore on it.

At that time too, the Congress had raised questions on this scheme and said insurance companies will benefit, but not poor. At that time too they tried to mislead people, said Nadda.

He said when PM Modi talked about opening Jan Dhan accounts, the opposition made fun of it.

During the coronavirus pandemic, these very accounts have proved to be a boon, enabling direct transfer of financial assistance to weaker sections, he claimed.

Praising the prime minister, Nadda said,He has changed the culture of politics.

Earlier people used to seek votes from election to election, but it was Modi who raised the accountability bar by presenting a report card to people, the national BJP chief claimed.

Haryana BJP president O P Dhankar, senior BJP leaders Anil Jain and Suresh Bhatt were also present on the occasion.

