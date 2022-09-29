BJP may perform better in Haridwar panchayat polls; results likely today

-
ALSO READ
Amazon Prime releases all episodes of Panchayat Season 2 ahead of schedule
43 prisoners in Haridwar district jail test positive for Covid-19
First-ever Balika Panchayat to promote participation of girls in politics
BJP wins 140 out of 186 seats in Goa Panchayat elections held on Aug 10
MP High Court pulls up Panna collector over panchayat poll decision
-
The ruling BJP is likely to perform better in the Haridwar's three-tier panchayat polls, the voting for which took place on Monday.
All results are likely to be announced by Thursday afternoon as the counting is on.
Available trends indicated that the party may win 15 of 44 district panchayat board seats.
The BJP may also do well for the first time in gram and kshetra panchayats.
The party had in the previous polls won only three seats of the district panchayat board.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 06:53 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU