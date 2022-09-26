Amit Shah to address public rallies during J-K visit from Sept 30 to Oct 2

Union Home Minister will be visiting from September 30 to October 2, said national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Sunday.

This will be Shah's second visit to the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370. Last year in October the Home Minister visited Kashmir in the wake of rising attacks on minority community members by the terrorists in the Valley.

During his visit, Shah will meet the intellectuals and prominent personalities and will address two public meetings on October 1 in Rajouri and will also address another rally in Baramullah on October 2.

" will visit different areas in this visit and this is a special occasion just like a festival as he was the key person to finish the controversial Articles 370 and 35(a) and broke the shackles of residents to free them from long bondage. SCs, women, Gujjars-Bakkarwals and other communities were empowered after being neglected for 70 years," said Chugh.

He further said that Rajouri and Baramullah areas have been neglected for all these years, hence has decided to visit these areas and address the rallies there.

" has tried to politically empower all who were denied due space for 70 years," said Chugh.

The leader further said that the Central government led by PM Narendra Modi has ensured the development of constantly despite COVID-19 and other difficulties.

"Modi government is committed for "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas" and not only the Vikas of Abdullah and Muftis, Modi government has ensured the development of Jammu and Kashmir constantly despite Covid and other difficulties. Today, Jammu and Kashmir airports are flooded with private airlines. Tourist places like Pahalgam, and religious yatras like Vaishno Mata, and Amarnath are flooded with visitors. Now 'Pani and Jawani' of Jammu and Kashmir are being utilized for the development of the region," he said.

Chugh said that earlier governments have routed Jammu and Kashmir youth towards terrorism and handed over stones to them, whereas the Modi government has given them the power to use those stones for the construction of their careers.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ravinder Raina, in his address said that people from Rajouri, Poonch, Mendhar, Surakote, Matargote, Rajouri, Thanamandi, Darhal, Budhal, Nowshera, Sunderbani, Kalakote, Dhangri, Doongi and other border areas will be able to listen to Amit Shah at Bus Stand Ground in Rajouri.

"In Baramullah of Kashmir, people from Baramullah District, Kupwara District and Bandipora District including areas of Gurez, Bandipora, Karnah, Kandhal, Kithwal, Trigam, Uri, Rafiabad, Handwara, Langate will participate in mega rallies of Amit Shah," he said.

"The residents of border areas were raising demand for the rallies of Amit Shah and he affirmatively responded to our request for both the rallies," Raina added.

Last year, the Home Minister was on a three-day visit to the union territory for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

His visit had come amid several incidents of killings of civilians by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir which have sparked fear in the valley.

