BJP national office-bearers to meet on Monday to discuss host of issues

-
ALSO READ
At least 8 dead during violence at Uttar Pradesh farmers' protest
Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states
Do not upset farmers of Punjab, a border state: Pawar's advise to Centre
Adityanath's bugbear? Meet UP BJP vice-president Arvind Kumar Sharma
BJP chief in Lucknow to meet district council presidents, block chiefs
-
The BJP's national office-bearers will meet on Monday to discuss a host of issues ranging from the upcoming five state assembly polls to the farmers' agitation and the COVID-19 pandemic.
BJP president J P Nadda will chair the meeting which will be attended by all its leaders who hold organisational responsibilities at the national level besides its spokespersons.
The meeting assumes significance as it will take place after a considerable gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of the party's national executive meeting next month.
Official sources said the party's campaign for the assembly elections will come up for extensive discussion in the meeting.
The ongoing farmers' agitation against the three central agri laws, the recent violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight persons, including four farmers, died and the murder of a Dalit at Singhu border, one of the protest sites, may also feature in the discussion, they said
The opposition has mounted pressure on the ruling BJP over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
The ongoing vaccination drive against the coronavirus is also among the matters expected to be discussed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU