BJP national office-bearers to meet on Monday to discuss host of issues

The BJP's office-bearers will meet on Monday to discuss a host of issues ranging from the upcoming five to the farmers' agitation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

president J P Nadda will chair the meeting which will be attended by all its leaders who hold organisational responsibilities at the level besides its spokespersons.

The meeting assumes significance as it will take place after a considerable gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of the party's executive meeting next month.

Official sources said the party's campaign for the assembly elections will come up for extensive discussion in the meeting.

The ongoing farmers' agitation against the three central agri laws, the recent violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight persons, including four farmers, died and the murder of a Dalit at Singhu border, one of the protest sites, may also feature in the discussion, they said



The opposition has mounted pressure on the ruling over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The ongoing vaccination drive against the is also among the matters expected to be discussed.

