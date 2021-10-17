PM Modi's mission to ensure prosperity in life of needy persons: Naqvi

-
Ensuring happiness and prosperity in the life of every needy person is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday. and asserted that the Centre is focused on empowerment without appeasement.
Naqvi made the remarks during free of cost distribution of various medical aid equipment to 'Divyang jan' and senior citizen at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy was also present on the occasion.
ALIMCO, Kanpur, distributed free of cost various medical aid devices such as tricycle, wheelchair, crutches, walker, prosthetic and orthotic devices, hearing devices to about 2000 'divyang jan' and senior citizens from different parts of Rampur under 'ADIP and Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana' of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, an official statement said.
Naqvi said that during the last seven years, the Modi government has focussed on good governance, inclusive development and "empowerment without appeasement" of the poor and the weaker sections of society.
UP minister Baldev Aulakh; Member UP Legislative Council Jaipal Singh Vyast, and senior officials were among those present on the occasion.
Naqvi also visited 'Hunar Haat', being organised at Numaish Ground in Rampur.
He said that the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts have been working together to provide attractive packaging and markets to indigenous handmade products of artisans and crafts persons.
Canara Bank has also set up a camp in 'Hunar Haat' to provide easy loans and other financial assistance to artisans and crafts persons.
Naqvi said that 'Hunar Haat' is also available on GeM (Government e Marketplace) which is providing large scale national as well as international markets to indigenous products of artisans and crafts persons
About 700 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 states and UTs have brought their indigenous products at 'Hunar Haat' in Rampur.
