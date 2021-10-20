BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde not disgruntled: Union minister Karad

-
ALSO READ
A sea of trouble for a CM
No birthday celebrations for RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat who turns 71
Mohan Bhagwat calls for population policy, says there's 'imbalance'
Maharashtra: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya detained at Karad railway station
Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states
-
BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde is not upset with the party, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad told reporters here on Tuesday.
Munde, a former Maharashtra minister, was said to be unhappy after her sister and MP Pritam Munde did not get a berth in the Union cabinet in the latest expansion while Karad, also from the state, made the cut.
Karad was in Nanded to campaign for Subhash Sabne, BJP candidate for Deglur Assembly byelection.
Speaking to reporters, the Union minister said, 'Pankaja Munde is not disgruntled. Our national president J P Nadda had called a party meeting in Delhi and she was at the meeting."
Asked if Munde would campaign in the by-election, Karad said he could not say anything about it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU