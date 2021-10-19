Karnataka Congress deletes tweet against PM Modi, blames it on 'novice'

-
ALSO READ
JD(S)-Congress coalition in Karnataka is closed chapter: Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress chief slaps man for trying to put his arms around him
Karnataka CM urges Centre for 500,000 Covid vaccine doses daily from Sep
'Let's go for polls, let Karnataka decide': Shivakumar challenges BJP govt
KPCC wants Karnataka CM to procure horticulture farmers' produce directly
-
Karnataka Congress has deleted a controversial tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and issued an apology.
President DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the post on the state Congress' official handle was regretted and has been withdrawn.
He said that the tweet was against the "civil and parliamentary language".
"I have always believed that civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse. An uncivil tweet made by a novice social media manager through the Karnataka Congress official Twitter handle is regretted and stands withdrawn," tweeted Shivakumar.
The deleted tweet by the official Twitter handle of Karnataka Congress had called PM Modi an "angoothachaap" (illiterate).
The tweet in Kannada said that Modi neither went to schools built by Congress nor learned from the schemes set up by Congress.
Meanwhile, bypolls to two Assembly constituencies are set to be held in Karnataka on October 30.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU