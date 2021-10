Karnataka Congress deletes tweet against PM Modi, blames it on 'novice'

Congress has deleted a controversial tweet against Prime Minister and issued an apology.

President DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the post on the state Congress' official handle was regretted and has been withdrawn.

He said that the tweet was against the "civil and parliamentary language".

"I have always believed that civil and parliamentary language is a non-negotiable pre-requisite for political discourse. An uncivil tweet made by a novice social media manager through the Congress official Twitter handle is regretted and stands withdrawn," tweeted Shivakumar.

The deleted tweet by the official Twitter handle of Congress had called PM Modi an "angoothachaap" (illiterate).

The tweet in Kannada said that Modi neither went to schools built by Congress nor learned from the schemes set up by Congress.

Meanwhile, bypolls to two Assembly constituencies are set to be held in Karnataka on October 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)