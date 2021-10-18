UP Assembly elections to see fledgling parties wrestle back in ring

The rules for the WWE Royal Rumble are simple, and the stakes are high: The match starts with two wrestlers in the ring, with another of (usually) 30 competitors entering every 90 seconds. Everyone tries to toss each other over the top rope and out of the ring.

Tossing someone out of the ring over the top rope can be trickier than it sounds, especially when dealing with supersized superstars. But a radically diverse political landscape notwithstanding, the Royal Rumble template is all set to play out in Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the 2022 Assembly polls. A number of smaller parties are ...