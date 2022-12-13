JUST IN
BJP President Nadda to prepare roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha elections
Will repeal PSA when NC govt comes to power in J-K, says Omar Abdullah
UPA's decision to provide CSR fund to govt relief fund in 2013: Sitharaman
Will tell our stand in meeting with Amit Shah: Bommai on Maha-K'taka border
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got funds from Chinese embassy; FCRA scraped: Shah
Owaisi to move adjournment motion in Parliament on India-China LAC clash
NCP asks Maharashtra DGP to withdraw vehicles bought under Nirbhaya Fund
BJP gives free ration only when it needs votes, says Akhilesh Yadav
Bengal panchayat polls: Adhikari files PIL for central forces' deployment
Dry gin made in London is being sold under BRS brand: BJP Telangana leader
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Will repeal PSA when NC govt comes to power in J-K, says Omar Abdullah
Business Standard

BJP President Nadda to prepare roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Bhartiya Janta Party National President J.P. Nadda will constitute a committee to prepare a road map for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Topics
BJP | Lok Sabha | Jagat Prakash Nadda

IANS  |  New Delhi 

J P Nadda
J P Nadda

Bhartiya Janta Party National President J.P. Nadda will constitute a committee to prepare a road map for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, National Organisation General Secretary of the party, B.L. Santosh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and National President of the party J.P. Nadda attended the meeting regarding Uttar Pradesh at the residence of the BJP President. This meeting is being held regarding preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to sources, J.P. Nadda formed a committee to prepare a road map for 2024. This team will go to the every village in every city to check the ground reality. They will also plan and decide the programmes and campaign needed to win 2024.

--IANS

dr/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 20:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU