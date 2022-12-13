BJP President Nadda to prepare roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

-
Bhartiya Janta Party National President J.P. Nadda will constitute a committee to prepare a road map for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, National Organisation General Secretary of the party, B.L. Santosh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and National President of the party J.P. Nadda attended the meeting regarding Uttar Pradesh at the residence of the BJP President. This meeting is being held regarding preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
According to sources, J.P. Nadda formed a committee to prepare a road map for 2024. This team will go to the every village in every city to check the ground reality. They will also plan and decide the programmes and campaign needed to win 2024.
First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 20:46 IST
