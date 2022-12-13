BJP President Nadda to prepare roadmap for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Bhartiya Janta Party President J.P. Nadda will constitute a committee to prepare a road map for the 2024 elections.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Organisation General Secretary of the party, B.L. Santosh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and President of the party J.P. Nadda attended the meeting regarding Uttar Pradesh at the residence of the President. This meeting is being held regarding preparations for the 2024 elections.

According to sources, J.P. Nadda formed a committee to prepare a road map for 2024. This team will go to the every village in every city to check the ground reality. They will also plan and decide the programmes and campaign needed to win 2024.

--IANS

dr/kvd

