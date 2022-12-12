Owaisi to move adjournment motion in Parliament on India-China LAC clash

Alleging that the Central government kept the country in the dark over the incident of Indian and Chinese troops clashing along the Line of Actual Control, AIMIM president Asaduddin on Monday said he will be giving an adjournment motion on the issue in on December 13.

In a series of tweets, the Hyderabad MP further accused that the "weak political leadership" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to "this humiliation against China".

"The reports coming from Arunachal Pradesh are worrying and alarming. A major clash took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers and the government has kept the country in the dark for days. Why was the not informed, when it is in session?" tweeted.

In another tweet, said: "The army is capable of giving a fitting reply to the Chinese at any time. It is the weak political leadership under Modi which has led to this humiliation against . This needs an urgent discussion in . I will be giving an Adjournment motion tomorrow on this issue."



Owaisi said the details of the incident are sketchy and in another tweet sought to know: "What was the cause of the clash? Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition? Why can't the Parliament extend their public support to the soldiers to send a strong message to "



Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at a location along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, resulting in minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides, military sources said on Monday.

The Indian troops resolutely confronted the Chinese PLA soldiers, the sources said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)