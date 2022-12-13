JUST IN
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation got funds from Chinese embassy; FCRA scraped: Shah
Will tell our stand in meeting with Amit Shah: Bommai on Maha-K'taka border

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that state government will tell its stand on the border dispute with Maharashtra during the scheduled meeting with Amit Shah on December 14

Maharashtra | Karnataka

IANS  |  Chamarajanagar 

Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that state government will tell its stand on the border dispute with Maharashtra during the scheduled meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 14.

"We will clearly tell our stand on the issue. Already, we have furnished details to Amit Shah regarding State Reorganisation Act, pending case in the Supreme Court and others. We will inform the home secretary that the Apex Court has not taken up any such case since 2004," he said.

Replying to a question, the Chief Minister said he will be going to Delhi in connection with a meeting with the Union Home Minister on the border row, but he will go prepared in case, the issue of cabinet expansion is discussed.

The Union Home Minister has convened a meeting of chief ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra on border row between the states.

On the clash between Indian Navy and Chinese PLA along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, Bommai said: "The current government at the Centre is not like previous governments and the Defence forces are ready."

"Hitherto, there was no such preparedness and previous leaders had not given any directions to defence forces. But now there are clear instructions. Roads, bridges and other equipment are provided to the Indian Army. We will drive back China effectively," he said.

On effect of Mandous cyclone, Bommai said certain damage has been reported and a survey is being done on its impact on the crops.

According to reports, the millet crop is ready for harvesting but intermittent rain is obstructing it. A complete report is being sought from the Department of Agriculture.

Shrugging off Chamrajnagar jinx, Bommai visited the border district, his third visit after becoming the chief minister.

Talking to reporters, he said that he will get empowered by visiting the district.

"Chamarajanagar is one among 31 important districts and blessed with natural bounty So, the government will accord importance to the development of this district," said the Chief Minister.

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 16:11 IST

