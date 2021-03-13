BJP, RJD MLAs engage in scuffles, hurl abuses in Bihar Assembly

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha saw BJP and RJD MLAs involved in scuffles and hurling abuses at each other on Saturday over the liquor smuggling allegation against Minister Ram Surat Rai.

MLAs led by Sanjay Sarawgi and Janak Singh went into the well of the Assembly and were involved in scuffles with the MLAs who were already present in the well and protesting against the minister.

The incident happened after Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav addressed the House on the health budget. During his speech, he used the word 'liquor' once as he and his party leaders were protesting against Ram Surat Rai since the morning. This led to heated arguments between the BJP and RJD MLAs.

RJD leaders alleged that the BJP MLAs deliberately interrupted Tejashwi Yadav and did not allow him to address the House. The RJD MLAs then trooped into the well of the House. Subsequently, the BJP leaders also jumped into the well and were involved in scuffles with the RJD MLAs. Both the sides hurled abuses at each other. Seeing this, Speaker Vijay Sinha adjourned the House till 3 p.m.

When the House resumed at 3 p.m., Vijay Sinha said: "Such behaviour of elected public representatives is extremely painful, unfortunate and cannot be justified. It is against democracy. The House is run under guidelines of the Vidhan Sabha."

Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav also expressed the same view and said that what happened a few hours ago was extremely unfortunate.

"I want to point out that some leaders from the ruling party were dictating to the chair (Speaker). It was highly objectionable. It is against the rules of the Vidhan Sabha. I also point out that the Speaker, Chief Minister, other ministers and Leader of Opposition are constitutional posts in a democracy. On the other hand, the post of Deputy CM is unconstitutional. There is no such post in the Constitution. In this case, why did MLAs and Deputy CM dictate to the Speaker and why did they not allow the Leader of Opposition to complete his statement," Tejashwi said.

