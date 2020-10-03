JMM expects to be treated like younger brother by RJD in Bihar polls

-
ALSO READ
Nitish not a factor in Bihar polls, real fight between RJD, BJP: Tejashwi
Bihar elections: RJD to distribute tickets based on candidate's popularity
How Bihar's social experiment came to an end
LJP may withdraw support to Nitish Kumar-led govt in Bihar: Report
Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi set to join NDA again
-
With RJD which spearheads Grand
Alliance in Bihar announcing that it will accomodate Jharkhand Mukti Morcha from its quota of 144 seats, the JMM on Saturday expressed hope that it would get affection like a "younger brother" from Lalu Prasad's headed party.
Announcing the seat-sharing formula in the anti-NDA grouping for Bihar polls, RJD leader and the coalition chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav told media persons in Patna that his party will share some seats with ally in adjoining Jharkhand- the JMM and Vikashheel Insaan Party (VIP)- its coalition partner since the Lok Sabha polls last year, from its own quota of constituencies.
He said the party would declare seats for them in the next two to three days.
JMM General Secretary and its spokesman Vinod Pandey said they have presented a demand of over one dozen seats in Bihar.
"In Jharkhand coalition government, the RJD is in the role of a younger brother and we have given them respect. Likewise we are a younger brother in Bihar and hope will get the same treatment there," Pandey told PTI-Bhasha.
The lone RJD MLA in Jharkhand Satyanand Bhokta has been made a minister in the Hemant Soren cabinet.
Soren had met Prasad in RIMS recently and talked on seat distribution in the Bihar polls.
The RJD supremo is in jail in Ranchi after being convicted in four cases of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam.
The JMM has no presence in the 243-member Bihar Assembly at present.
Its interested in entering into fray in Bihar from some constituencies in the areas bordering Jharkhand.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU