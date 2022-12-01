JUST IN
BJP's loot continues even when crude prices fall: Cong on high fuel rates
Kharge was tutored to compare me with Ravana, says PM Modi in Gujarat
Cong raised 'Garibi Hatao' slogan, but poverty increased under its rule: PM
Gujarat CM holds roadshow in Mehsana for phase-2 of poll campaign
'Jan Aakrosh Yatra': BJP Prez Nadda to visit Jaipur to flag off chariots
Delhi excise policy a 'device' to generate illegal funds by AAP leaders: ED
Govt making efforts to boost farmers' income, says Narendra Singh Tomar
Climate for investment vitiated, appetite for investment poor: Congress
PM Modi took steps to preserve tribal glory, pride; Congress failed: Shah
Congress created maximum credibility crisis in Indian politics: Rajnath
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Kharge was tutored to compare me with Ravana, says PM Modi in Gujarat
Business Standard

BJP's loot continues even when crude prices fall: Cong on high fuel rates

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi hit out at the govt over high prices of petrol and diesel in the country and said the BJP's "loot" continues even when crude oil prices were down

Topics
BJP | Congress | Fuel prices

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

oil

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the government over high prices of petrol and diesel in the country and said the BJP's "loot" continues even when global crude oil prices were down in the last few months.

"On May 16, 2014 (Delhi) - Crude per barrel was USD 107.09. Petrol - Rs 71.51.

Diesel - Rs 57.28. On December 1, 2022 - Crude per barrel is USD 87.55. Petrol - Rs 96.72. Diesel - Rs 89.62. Crude is 10-month low, But BJP's Loot remains high!" Kharge said on Twitter.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said while global crude oil rates have come down by 25 per cent but the government has not reduced a single rupee in petrol and diesel prices in the country.

He alleged that while the people are suffering from high inflation, the prime minister is busy in recovering money from taxes.

"In the last 6 months, crude oil has become cheaper by more than 25 per cent. Petrol and diesel prices in the country can be reduced by more than Rs 10, but the government has not reduced even one rupee," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The people of India are suffering from inflation. The Prime Minister is engrossed in recovery," Gandhi also said.

Global crude oil prices have come down considerably but oil companies have not reduced the price of petrol and diesel in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 17:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU