BJP's loot continues even when crude prices fall: Cong on high fuel rates

president and on Thursday hit out at the government over high prices of petrol and diesel in the country and said the BJP's "loot" continues even when global crude oil prices were down in the last few months.

"On May 16, 2014 (Delhi) - Crude per barrel was USD 107.09. Petrol - Rs 71.51.

Diesel - Rs 57.28. On December 1, 2022 - Crude per barrel is USD 87.55. Petrol - Rs 96.72. Diesel - Rs 89.62. Crude is 10-month low, But BJP's Loot remains high!" Kharge said on Twitter.

Former president on Thursday said while global crude oil rates have come down by 25 per cent but the government has not reduced a single rupee in petrol and diesel prices in the country.

He alleged that while the people are suffering from high inflation, the prime minister is busy in recovering money from taxes.

"In the last 6 months, crude oil has become cheaper by more than 25 per cent. Petrol and diesel prices in the country can be reduced by more than Rs 10, but the government has not reduced even one rupee," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The people of India are suffering from inflation. The Prime Minister is engrossed in recovery," Gandhi also said.

Global crude oil prices have come down considerably but oil companies have not reduced the price of petrol and diesel in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)